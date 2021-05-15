Hammerl Amusements plans Eastern Hills Mall event

Tickets will be sold online for three-hour time slots for the four-day event, and tickets must be purchased to get into the ride area.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Rides, games, and food will be featured at the end of the month when Hammerl Amusements returns to Eastern Hills Mall.

Tickets will be sold online for three-hour time slots for the four-day event. Tickets must be purchased to get into the ride area, and children ages 2 and under get in for free.

The event will start Friday, May 28, when it goes from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, there will be three different time slots 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Monday, May 31, there will be two three-hour time slots from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

New York State COVID guidelines will be in place, including mask-wearing and social distancing, and six hand-sanitizer stations will on-site.

There will be traditional fair food, such as fried dough and waffles, as well as French fries, cotton candy, candy apples, tacos, pizza, and more.