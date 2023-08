Tractor Supply Co. Northeast LLC, of Tennessee, sold the 6-acre property at 4484 Southwestern Blvd. in Hamburg to Agree Central LLC.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Tractor Supply Co. store in Hamburg has a new landlord.

Tractor Supply Co. Northeast LLC, of Tennessee, sold the 6-acre property at 4484 Southwestern Blvd. to Agree Central LLC, an affiliate of Michigan-based Agree Realty, for $5.98 million, according to documents filed Aug. 15 with the Erie County Clerk's office.

Tractor Supply has owned the property since 2007, according to county property records.