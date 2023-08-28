Hamburg IDA hopes to spur development with acquisition of 20-acre parcel

Officials with the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency hope a newly acquired parcel of about 20 acres will spur continued development in the town.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Officials with the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency hope a newly acquired parcel of about 20 acres will spur continued development in the town.

The agency was out of available developable land after selling all the parcels at the 150-acre Lake Erie Commerce Center, which is dominated by a FedEx facility constructed in 2015 and a recently constructed Amazon distribution center.

The Hamburg New York Land Development Corp. — an arm of the IDA — last month bought the land on Lakeshore Road from R&P Oak Hill LLC for $530,000.

Dubbed the Crossroads Site, the land is on the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Milestrip Road, just north of the Ford Stamping Plant. It is zoned for heavy industrial use.