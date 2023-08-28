Hamburg IDA hopes to spur development with acquisition of 20-acre parcel

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Officials with the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency hope a newly acquired parcel of about 20 acres will spur continued development in the town.
The agency was out of available developable land after selling all the parcels at the 150-acre Lake Erie Commerce Center, which is dominated by a FedEx facility constructed in 2015 and a recently constructed Amazon distribution center.
The Hamburg New York Land Development Corp. — an arm of the IDA — last month bought the land on Lakeshore Road from R&P Oak Hill LLC for $530,000.
Dubbed the Crossroads Site, the land is on the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Milestrip Road, just north of the Ford Stamping Plant. It is zoned for heavy industrial use.
Read more of this article from our partner Buffalo Business First.