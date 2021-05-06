Hamburg broadens permitted use of McKinley Mall site

The Hamburg Town Board approved this week a McKinley Mall area incentive zoning law, which expands the property use from commercial projects allowed by the town’s C-2 zoning to mixed uses such as residential, senior housing, assisted living facilities, health care facilities, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Town Supervisor Jim Shaw said that the goal is to attract a broader base of potential purchasers and hopefully raise the value of the property. The town is willing to consider any reasonable proposed usage for the site that is consistent with the town's best interest.