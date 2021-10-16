Broadway Market holds "Halfway to Dyngus Day" celebration

The Broadway Market is also planning a Halloween event on Wednesday, as well as a wine festival in November.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a celebration Saturday at the Broadway Market to look forward six months to Dyngus Day,

The Taste of the Market allowed people to sample food from all of the vendors and restaurants.

Easter is in April, and Dyngus Day is the following day. Since the coronavirus pandemic hampered sales and activity, they're looking to show off everything the market has to offer.

"We've had new vendors that have opened in the market," Kathleen Peterson of the Broadway Market said Saturday. "Right behind me is the Bangladeshi market. We have Buffalo Halal Sweets that opened; a bakery at the market that's open on Saturdays that brings in baked goods from White Eagle Gino's Italian Bakery; famous doughnuts; a new coffee, American Boss Coffee, that's opened."

And there are more events scheduled for the next few weeks - the market is planning a Halloween event on Wednesday, as well as a wine festival in November.