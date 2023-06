The new store in Williamsville will offer cookies and Perry’s ice cream, with a goal of adding coffee and Hoover’s milk products like the Lockport site.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Lockport cookie shop and café is expanding south with a new location in Williamsville.

Half-Baked Café plans to open in July at 5407 Sheridan Drive at the Williamsville Place Plaza.

Founded as a home bakery by Angila Snediker, the business opened its first brick-and-mortar location in July 2021 at 5091 Day Road across from the Day Road Park in Lockport.

