Groundbreaking held for new City of Buffalo apartment community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The official groundbreaking for a new apartment community in the City of Buffalo was held on Thursday.

The apartment complex is called The Rails, and it's creating more than 300 apartments, retail space, and office space right near the corner of Main Street and Hertel Avenue.

Developers on the project say they focused on the City of Buffalo because of there is so much opportunity here.

"We believe that good projects make great neighborhoods," Dave Freeman, owner of Blackfish Investments, said at the groundbreaking. "That's one of the things that we tried to do from the very beginning as we started the design process with elevate.

"We met with the neighbors back here, and gave us some input, and even helped guide some of the design that we did on this project. We're hoping that as we're able to build this out now that it will be a landmark on this part of Main Street, and that everyone can be extremely proud of."