Groundbreaking held in Lackawanna for $2M Flexlume facility

Flexlume will move from Buffalo to Lackawanna next year.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Flexlume, a company that makes many of the most prominent signs that you see on buildings in Western New York, is soon getting a new home when it moves from Buffalo to Lackawanna.

If you don't know the name Flexlume, you've most certainly seen its work. From Highmark Stadium, to Seneca One Tower, Misuta Chow's, the Buffalo Marriott at Harborcenter, and the North Park Theatre, Flexlume's signs are pretty much everywhere in Western New York.

And after more than 100 years, the company is moving from Buffalo to a new facility in Lackawanna. The 20,000-square-foot building will be home to the company's manufacturing facility and offices.

"As far as the fabrication goes, I mean, it's sheet metal, welding, even painters, but there's a lot to it," says president and CEO of Flexlume, Curtis Martin.

The four acre parcel on Albright Court has been city-owned and empty for about 30 years. The mayor says this will add vibrancy to the city.

"We unified the tax rate to $17 and 15 cents, and since then, we're watching. Look at the Bethlehem Steel property, and within Lackawanna, we've got people moving in from other cities into our city, which I'm so grateful for," Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo said.

The $2 million project is expected to bring up to 30 jobs to the city by next summer, 20 from its current location in Buffalo and 10 new ones.

"Once we get here, the goal is to get another ten people in there as soon as we can just because right now at our current facility we're at, we have people working in closets, you know, just because we're out of room," says Curtis Martin.