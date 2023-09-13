Grezi brings late-night option to Williamsville

Williamsville has a new option for diners looking for a late afternoon – or a late night – option for cocktails, dinner or even dessert.

After a soft opening last week, Grezi opened for business Sept. 11 at 4543 Main St., formerly home to Loughran’s Bar and Restaurant. Other than the address, chef/operators Brendan Wakeham and Jonathan Freer are hoping visitors won’t even remember their predecessor.

The building has been completely redone, with more than $500,000 invested to gut the interior and transforming the exterior with white-painted bricks and new windows. Inside, the menu has shifted from pub fare to an upscale bistro or New American-style menu with French influences.