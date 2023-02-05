Push cruise ships in Buffalo

A port of call visit from a cruise ship is now seen in other Great Lakes communities like Cleveland, Detroit, Green Bay, or Canadian coastal communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Visitors from some of our Great Lakes regional communities are in town to tell Buffalo tourism leaders how the cruise ship industry could possibly benefit the Queen City.

A port of call visit from a cruise ship is now seen in other Great Lakes communities like Cleveland, Detroit, Green Bay, or Canadian coastal communities.

But not so far in Buffalo and some say we are missing out on millions. David Naftzger is Executive Director of the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers Council and he touted this stat for reporters.

"This coming year we anticipate over 230 Million dollars in economic impact and that's up 80% from just last year. So this is a market that's growing quickly."

A delegation from these various Great Lakes agencies are now meeting with Buffalo tourism leaders to discuss what the cruise ship industry means for them.

It is also the subject of a state-sponsored Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation feasibility study with a push from Governor Hochul.

Some officials cite claims by the quote "international " but not specifically Great Lakes cruise ship association that six in ten port visitors say they might return for a longer visit.

So we heard about Detroit's experience from Jennifer Ollinger who is Director of Domestic and International Tourism for Visit Detroit.

"We've had people that have come and said I had no idea of all the things that you have to offer. I didn't know Detroit was so clean. Detroit is extremely safe. The food scene here is great. And from what I've experienced so far Buffalo has some of the exact same things."

That is encouraging. But again Buffalo port facilities would be needed for the ships and passengers with Customs clearance with Canadian visits. There has been talk of potential terminal sites at the DL & W Terminal on the Buffalo River which is under rehabilitation. Others suggest it could be based at the Outer Harbor.

These officials said they did not know about the cost in their communities. But published reports show a $22 million port terminal was built in Detroit. It is in part used for such ships.

And National Geographic reports the typical over-55 affluent passenger spends only about $150 to $180 onshore per person with meals and lodging on board the expensive cruise ships.

David Lorenz, who is the Vice President for Travel Michigan and Chair of the Great Lakes USA and Cruise the Great Lakes organizations responded this way.

"If you were to look at the return of investment only at that immediate spend for that trip is the only thing that you would measure as a return - I would agree with that premise. But the fact is there are other benefits that the community will benefit from."

Lorenz says there is an intangible sense of pride in the ability to showcase a community for visitors which often occurs as the cruise ships visit a port city.