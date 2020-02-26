GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The name of Amazon is not on the submitted plans for a large e-commerce warehouse on Grand Island. But 2 On your side has found similarities to other Amazon projects.

For starters, on plans submitted on town government, the Grand Island proposal is named "Project Olive." Other Amazon fulfillment centers were originally submitted with similar names, such as "Project Canary" in central Ohio.

Also, the Grand Island proposal lists Langan Engineering as a participant.

A quick Google search finds that Langan Engineering is also involved in Amazon fulfillment center projects in Delaware, Jacksonville, Florida, Colorado Springs, and in Massachusetts.

The Town of Grand Island recently received an application to build a 3.8 million square foot facility that could bring at least 1,000 jobs.

The application proposed a facility on Long Road, near the southbound entrance to the New York State Thruway.

