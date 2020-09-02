CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side received a tip on our tipline that the restaurant Gordon Biersch at the Walden Galleria has closed.

When our photographer swung by the restaurant on Sunday, we found out it was true.

According to Yelp and Google, the restaurant is permanently closed, and if you check the restaurant's Buffalo page, you'll find that it's gone.

This comes almost three weeks after Bar Louie, the restaurant next door, shut down.

We reached out to Gordon Biersch and the Walden Galleria, but we have not heard back.

