Gopuff adding beer delivery, another location to the Buffalo market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Beer lovers, rejoice: Gopuff, an online home-grocery-delivery service, now offers beer delivery and is adding a location in the region.

The online home-grocery-delivery service launched in the Buffalo region last spring and has been growing since. Gopuff added beer delivery service this year to existing locations at 260 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, and 1010 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, according to a liquor license application for grocery store beer/wine products that was filed in June.