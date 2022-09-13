GolfDojo tees up for success by focusing on accessibility, scalability

The business, located at the back of 7350 Transit Road, Buffalo, is an indoor golf facility with four simulator bays.

What started as a daily golf outing has become a strategic business plan.

Max Grundy, supervisor of career & technical education for Buffalo Public Schools, and Tom Coppola, Canisius High School principal, have been best friends since college. During summer 2020, they started playing golf together every morning as a pandemic-friendly activity.

As the pair toyed around with the idea of a private space with a golf simulator, they spoke with others and realized there was a larger need. They created GolfDojo LLC in early 2021.