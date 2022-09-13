x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

GolfDojo tees up for success by focusing on accessibility, scalability

The business, located at the back of 7350 Transit Road, Buffalo, is an indoor golf facility with four simulator bays.
Credit: bohbeh - stock.adobe.com

What started as a daily golf outing has become a strategic business plan.

Max Grundy, supervisor of career & technical education for Buffalo Public Schools, and Tom Coppola, Canisius High School principal, have been best friends since college. During summer 2020, they started playing golf together every morning as a pandemic-friendly activity.

As the pair toyed around with the idea of a private space with a golf simulator, they spoke with others and realized there was a larger need. They created GolfDojo LLC in early 2021.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Meet Buffalo News executive editor Sheila Rayam

Before You Leave, Check This Out