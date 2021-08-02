GM Lockport has openings for 50 temporary part-time workers

The starting wage for these positions is $16.67 per hour with health care options and holiday benefits after 90 days.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — If you're looking for work, GM Lockport Operations is hiring. The company says it currently has openings for 50 temporary part-time employees and is looking to fill those jobs as soon as possible.

The starting wage for these positions is $16.67 per hour with health care options and holiday benefits after 90 days. “The candidate must pass GM hiring process requirements including hair drug testing and background checks. Current temporary employees may receive preference if regular full-time positions become available," said Jodi West, human resources and labor relations director.

The plant was founded in 1910 as the Harrison Radiator Company and currently produces a wide range of Powertrain Cooling and HVAC components and systems.