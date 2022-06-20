Ghostfish Brewing plans Q3 opening for East Coast production site

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Ghostfish Brewing Co. is moving closer to opening an East Coast production and distribution center in Westfield in the fall.

The Seattle-based craft brewery – the nation’s largest brewer of gluten-free beer — has been working on the project since last summer, when it signed a three-year lease to occupy 5,100 square feet at the Lake Erie Grape Discovery Center on Route 20 and filed applications with the state to manufacture there.