Ghostfish Brewing plans Q3 opening for East Coast production site

The Seattle-based craft brewery – the nation’s largest brewer of gluten-free beer — has been working on the project since last summer.
Credit: Parilov - stock.adobe.com

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Ghostfish Brewing Co. is moving closer to opening an East Coast production and distribution center in Westfield in the fall.

The Seattle-based craft brewery – the nation’s largest brewer of gluten-free beer — has been working on the project since last summer, when it signed a three-year lease to occupy 5,100 square feet at the Lake Erie Grape Discovery Center on Route 20 and filed applications with the state to manufacture there.

Richard Smith, a partner in the business, said supply-chain issues and difficulty finding contractors have made the project challenging.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

