LOCKPORT, N.Y. — General Motors on Wednesday announced a project creating some new components at its Lockport plant.

All the company would say so far is that it will be making several power-train thermal components for a future high-volume vehicle.

General Motors plans to announce what the vehicle is at a later date.

The Lockport plant currently employs more than 1,400 people.

