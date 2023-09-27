'Game-changer' project begins at long-vacant Buffalo department store

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the team at Cedarland Development, the redevelopment a long-vacant East Side department store has been a project nearly a decade in the making.
Construction on the $13.5 million project at 950 Broadway is underway and targeting completion in April. The Community Action Organization will operate a free Head Start educational center for children on the first floor, while the upper floors will house 28 affordable apartments.
"This building is going to be a game-changer, no question about it," Cedarland President Fadi Dagher said at a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday.
Dagher founded Cedarland in 2014, the company purchased the former Eckhardt's Department Store on the corner of Broadway and Fillmore.
