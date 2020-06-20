Fundraiser held for Buffalo barbershop set on fire after protests

The event had food, music and haircuts. It was meant to bring unity while raising money for the local barbershop to help it reopen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The community is rallying around a Buffalo barbershop that was set on fire earlier this month, following peaceful protests turned violent in the city.

A Father's Day barbecue and fundraiser was held Saturday to support Fresh 2 Def Cutz on Massachusetts Avenue.

The event had food, music and haircuts. It was meant to bring unity while raising money for the local barbershop to help it reopen.

"Unfortunate events unfolded and made this happen," Duane Thomas said. "And now the community is coming out. They are speaking and showing in numbers, and donations, and haircuts, and all of that that they care about this shop."