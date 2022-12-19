Frequentem Brewing Co. eyes site for Buffalo expansion

Frequentem Brewing Co. filed a 30-day liquor license notice with the Buffalo Common Council for a project at 225 Louisiana St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Canandaigua brewery is expanding into Western New York, with plans for a location downtown.

Frequentem Brewing Co. filed a 30-day liquor license notice with the Buffalo Common Council for a project at 225 Louisiana St. That's the site of a larger $38 million redevelopment of the 150,000-square-foot Barcalo Living & Commerce Center under development by Karl Frizlen’s Barcalo Buffalo LLC.

The mixed-use project at the former Barcalounger factory in the Old First Ward includes 118 apartments and 35,000 square feet of commercial space.