Frequentem Brewing Co. eyes site for Buffalo expansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Canandaigua brewery is expanding into Western New York, with plans for a location downtown.
Frequentem Brewing Co. filed a 30-day liquor license notice with the Buffalo Common Council for a project at 225 Louisiana St. That's the site of a larger $38 million redevelopment of the 150,000-square-foot Barcalo Living & Commerce Center under development by Karl Frizlen’s Barcalo Buffalo LLC.
The mixed-use project at the former Barcalounger factory in the Old First Ward includes 118 apartments and 35,000 square feet of commercial space.
