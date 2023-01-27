Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown

Crimes to businesses on Allen Street is causing some business owners to relocate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood.

"I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.

Wieser said she has had enough.

"The breaking point for me here, I had a gentleman come in here and take merchandise from my window, and I'm running after him, which is a stupid thing to do, but people were watching. Nobody helped," Wieser said.

The thefts were happening almost daily. Wieser says it was happening to several stores along Allen Street, so she packed her boutique and relocated to Five Points Bakery on Brayton Street.

"I am thrilled about my new location. My customers have been very excited about it, and I think it will be a better retail space for me down in that neck of the woods," Wieser said.

Crime is an issue city leaders are aware of, she says.

"No matter how many times they're arrested, that's a release. They're going to get R&R and get released. You have to send a message at some point," she said.

But until a message is sent, Wieser is enjoying her new location.