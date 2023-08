CertainTeed, a Buffalo facility that manufactures plastic fencing, railings and deck and patio materials, has been sold to Atlanta-based Oldcastle APG.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo facility that manufactures plastic fencing, railings and deck and patio materials has been sold.

Saint-Gobain, based in France, sold its U.S. CertainTeed fencing, railing and decking assets, to Atlanta-based Oldcastle APG.

The deal, which includes a facility at 231 Ship Canal Parkway in South Buffalo, closed Aug. 1 for 60 million Euros, or $66 million U.S. dollars, according to a press release.