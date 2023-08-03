Former U.S. Attorney William Hochul to leave Delaware North

Hochul serves as senior vice president and general counsel for the Buffalo-based hospitality company. He's a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, and he's married to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Bill has been a pivotal strategic advisor to our company for seven years, guiding many matters across our global business portfolio," the company said in a statement. "Notably, his leadership and counsel were critical during the height of the pandemic, as we navigated continuously changing requirements across our diverse geographic footprint, and his strategic direction has had a major impact on our subsequent rebound and recovery." You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.