Former U.S. Attorney William Hochul to leave Delaware North

Hochul spent more than 30 years working for the justice department and was appointed U.S. Attorney by President Barack Obama in 2009.
William Hochul Press Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y. —
William Hochul Jr. will leave Delaware North on Aug. 15, the company announced Thursday.

Hochul serves as senior vice president and general counsel for the Buffalo-based hospitality company. He's a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, and he's married to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Bill has been a pivotal strategic advisor to our company for seven years, guiding many matters across our global business portfolio," the company said in a statement. "Notably, his leadership and counsel were critical during the height of the pandemic, as we navigated continuously changing requirements across our diverse geographic footprint, and his strategic direction has had a major impact on our subsequent rebound and recovery."  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

