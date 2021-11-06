Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to speak to Buffalo employees

Schultz was scheduled to appear from 5 to 7 p.m. at the downtown Hyatt Regency Buffalo, according to organizers trying to start a local Starbucks union.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you noticed that Buffalo-area Starbucks locations closed early Saturday, there's a reason for it.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is scheduled to speak to local Starbucks workers from 5 to 7 p.m. at the downtown Hyatt Regency Buffalo, according to organizers trying to start a local Starbucks union.

Buffalo-area Starbucks closed at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Starbucks Workers United posted Saturday afternoon on Twitter that it learned of Schultz's planned appearance through a video sent to workers by Deanna Pusatier, who serves as a regional director of operations, It was also shared on social media.

"Hey partners, super excited to see you at our partner event on Saturday," Pusatier says in the video. "Oh, and I just found out who our special guest is. It's our very own Howard Schultz. See you there."

Starbucks employees posted signs around the venue. A man was later seen removing those signs. No media was allowed in the building.

"In thirty minutes, Starbucks is shutting down all of its Buffalo stores, telling partners to go to an event with Howard Schultz. How do the shareholders feel about losing all that revenue in what is typically our most profitable launch/earnings quarter?" the post said.

Union elections for the Elmwood Avenue, Camp Road, and Genesee Street locations will vote using mail ballots starting Wednesday and running through Dec. 8.

A Starbucks spokesperson told 2 On Your Side last week, in part, that they remain focused on supporting their partners as well as maintaining open, transparent, and direct conversations throughout the process. The company is evaluating its options.

A week after the three locations mentioned above announced they would like to unionize, two more expressed interest in unionizing as well. Those locations were at Walden and Anderson in Cheektowaga and at Transit Commons.

The Elmwood, Camp Road, and Genesee Street Starbucks locations filed a petition in early September with the National Labor Relations Board to officially hold union elections.