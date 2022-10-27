Former president of Shea's Performing Arts Center is suing theater

Shea's board of trustees said the lawsuit is without merit and "a desperate effort meant to intimidate Shea's into an undeserved financial settlement."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The former president of Shea's Performing Arts Center is now suing the theater after he was fired last week.

Michael Murphy led the theatre for six years.

There is a national search underway to replace Murphy. Several new trustees are to be announced following the board's annual meeting on Saturday.