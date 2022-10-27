Former president of Shea's Performing Arts Center is suing theater

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The former president of Shea's Performing Arts Center is now suing the theater after he was fired last week.
Michael Murphy led the theatre for six years.
Shea's board of trustees released a statement Thursday, saying the lawsuit is without merit and "a desperate effort meant to intimidate Shea's into an undeserved financial settlement."
There is a national search underway to replace Murphy. Several new trustees are to be announced following the board's annual meeting on Saturday.
“We are pleased with the return of our patrons and fans of Broadway musicals and other shows,” Board Chair Randall K. Best said. “And we want to thank those patrons and our sponsors for their loyalty and patience during this challenging time of transition.”