Former Ponderosa to become new home for Mexican restaurant

Jose Montes, who operates the business with his family, said the new building gives the company its own space and also includes a private parking lot.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A longtime Mexican restaurant in Niagara Falls is expanding at a new site down the road.

The owners of La Galera Mexican Restaurant are buying the former Ponderosa at 8612 Niagara Falls Blvd., which has sat vacant since before the pandemic. The deal is expected to close in early September.

In business since 2007, La Galera will move from its current home in Pine Plaza at 8215 Niagara Falls Blvd., where it has leased space for more than a decade after moving from a smaller site down the road near the 190.