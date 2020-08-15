Former Elmwood Perks location will be home to a new coffee shop

A local small-batch roaster known for its 'Bean Machine' announced on Instagram that it will be opening a cafe at 448 Elmwood Avenue in the near future.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Perks was a well-known local coffee shop chain and vegan food spot until all locations shut down in June of 2020.

The former Elmwood Avenue location has been empty since, until this Friday, when a local roaster announced that it will be the next tenants of 448 Elmwood Avenue.

The Bean Bastard Coffee Roastery was started by Nicholas Mirusso in 2017 according to its website. The small-batch roaster announced on Instagram that it would be taking to 448 Elmwood for a cafe location in the near future.

Previously, the roaster has been having pop-ups in its "Bean Machine" coffee truck across Western New York. In July, Bean Bastard began sharing on social media small previews of what appeared to be the brick-and-mortar location.