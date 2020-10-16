Former department store in Batavia to get major makeover

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A ceremony was held Friday to mark the start of the latest downtown development project in the City of Batavia.
The Ellicott Place project will rehab a nearly 50,000 square foot building into commercial space and apartments. The building was originally built for use as a department store and now occupied only by a grocery store that uses about half of the first floor.
The entire cost of the upgrade is $2.5 million, $1.5 million of which comes from the NYS Downtown Revitalization Initiative fund. When it's done, the new commercial space will create 30 new jobs.