Former department store in Batavia to get major makeover

Building now houses a grocery store, but additional commercial space and apartments are planned.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A ceremony was held Friday to mark the start of the latest downtown development project in the City of Batavia.

The Ellicott Place project will rehab a nearly 50,000 square foot building into commercial space and apartments. The building was originally built for use as a department store and now occupied only by a grocery store that uses about half of the first floor.