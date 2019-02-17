CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — There is a now a formal severance package in place for unionized employees of the Ingersoll Rand plant on Broadway in Cheektowaga.

This after the company said it was shutting down manufacturing in July with the loss of more than 300 jobs as production is shifted to North Carolina, Italy, and China.

Members of the International Association of Machinists Union approved the agreement this morning.

Local officials have been urging other local firms to hire some of the skilled workforce.

About 150 workers will remain in the firm's technology center at the site.