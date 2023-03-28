Flip Burger family opens Gastrolab Kitchen with two new concepts at Amherst plaza

A third concept under development for street tacos could join the space in three to six months, said Dan Vecchies.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Gastrolab Kitchen has opened at 704 Maple Road in Amherst as a food hall, starting with two food concepts: Iconic Burgers and Bagawk! Hot Chicken.

The project comes from RAIV Hospital Group, owned by the Vecchies family, which also operates two Flip Burger locations in Niagara Falls and Lewiston, as well as Hustler’s Tavern in Lewiston.

The Maple Road location, leased from Benderson Development, previously operated as a Flip Burger but closed in late 2021 during the pandemic. The company considered using the 1,200-square-foot space as a ghost kitchen, including talks with a barbecue company and an Asian steamed bun concept, but ultimately decided to stick with its own concepts.