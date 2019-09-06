EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Fisher-Price Toystore is hosting a warehouse toy sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The sale features various discounts on well known Mattel brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Little People, and American Girl.

In addition to major discounts, the store is featuring family-friendly activities and treats, such as a magician, a balloon artist, and cotton candy.

