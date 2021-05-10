First tenants in Hens & Kelly building due this spring

Soon it will be a mixed-use building anchored by 15 market-rate apartments and offices for two federal agencies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the construction dust and noise of jackhammers, Tom Fox smiled as he walked through the former Hens & Kelly department store in downtown Buffalo.

Fox, Ellicott Development Co. director of development, is overseeing the $15 million conversion of the six-story structure at 478 Main St. Soon it will be a mixed-use building anchored by 15 market-rate apartments and offices for two federal agencies – the Social Security Administration and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Fox is confident the Social Security Administration will be in its new offices by late spring and the apartments will be tenant-ready by summer. The Army Corps won’t move in until next summer.