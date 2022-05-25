First Look: Inside the Monocle, the luxury department store concept opening on Hertel

Co-owners Michael Poczkalski and David Brugh are focusing on the experience of shopping with their department store concept, which was in the works before 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Monocle, a luxury department store concept, is opening in North Buffalo this week.

The roughly 10,000-square-foot store is expected to open May 27 in a former synagogue at 1235 Hertel Avenue.

Co-owners Michael Poczkalski and David Brugh are focusing on the experience of shopping with their department store concept, which was in the works before 2020. The space will bring together luxury goods and services.

You can read more on this story on Buffalo Business First's website.