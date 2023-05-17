Fattey Beer to expand with new sites this summer in Lancaster and Amherst

“We’re going to keep marching and trying new things,” said founder Nik Fattey. “The more we open and figure things out, the better we get at it.”

AMHERST, N.Y. — Fattey Beer is expanding again, this time with two new bottle shops coming to the Village of Lancaster and Amherst across from the University at Buffalo North Campus.

The first new store is set to open in early June at 1 W. Main St. in the Village of Lancaster, at the corner of Central Avenue, while the second will open by summer’s end at 1260 Sweet Home Road, Amherst.

They join seven other locations that have opened since 2019 across the region in Buffalo, Hamburg, Kenmore, Orchard Park and North Tonawanda as well as in Rochester and Westerville, Ohio, near Columbus.