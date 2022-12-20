Father Sam's plans $8.6M expansion to increase tortilla production 40%

Father Sam’s Bakery, which has been baking pita bread and tortillas for 45 years, will add 16,875 square feet to its 38,500-square-foot manufacturing facility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo food manufacturer is planning an $8.6 million expansion to add a third tortilla line for the facility.

Father Sam’s Bakery, which has been baking pita bread and tortillas for 45 years, will add 16,875 square feet to its 38,500-square-foot manufacturing facility at 105 Monsignor Valente Drive.

The third-generation family-owned business, which employs 76 locally, began in 1977 and purchased the Monsignor Valente property in 1995. According to documents filed with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, Father Sam’s will add 12 jobs and a $5.6 million piece of equipment as part of this expansion.