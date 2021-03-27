Family-owned Medina restaurant recognized by Rob Ortt

The restaurant has donated money to first responders, helped seniors and frontline workers during the pandemic, and assisted other small businesses.

MEDINA, N.Y. — New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt stopped in Medina on Saturday to recognize a small business.

He named Rudy's Soda Bar & Café the Senate District 62 Small Business of the Month, citing the restaurant's contributions to the community in the past year, during the COVID pandemic.

"I really didn't think this was going to be this special to me," owner Body Hoffmeister said Saturday. "I work hard every day, everyone does, and we get recognition from the people that matter most, our loyal customers that come in every day. But this is nice and when it does it really makes you feel good."

Rudy's was established in 1988 and has been family-owned and operated ever since.

Ortt said Rudy's donated more than $1,000 in gift cards to local police and fire personnel, as well as first responders. He said the restaurant also gave back to local seniors, frontline workers, and small businesses.

"Not only do they serve up great food, but they also embody what it means to be a community establishment," Ortt said in a statement. "The COVID pandemic has been extremely difficult for small businesses across our nation and specifically family-owned restaurants.