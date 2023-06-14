Facing 'dire' space needs, FeedMore WNY preps for $99M expansion in Hamburg

The project is expected to more than double capacity while allowing the Buffalo nonprofit agency to bolster operations, boost productivity and improve logistics.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — In a bid to address “dire” space limitations, FeedMore WNY is moving forward with a $99 million plan to build a nearly 200,000-square-foot super center in the Town of Hamburg.

The new facility on Camp Road will replace two primary sites in the City of Buffalo that currently house its Food Bank program and its Meals on Wheels programs.

The design doubles the size of both the warehouse and the commissary, triples office space and quintuples support space. It also provides a new space for clean rooms to repack large donations and space for a winter greenhouse and outdoor gardens.