Even more growth ahead for GO Car Wash as it settles in to WNY

GO Car Wash Management Co is adding local car wash sites.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — GO Car Wash Management Co expects to build on a recent acquisition to grow its brand.

The Denver-based car wash operator announced plans late last year plans to acquire 14 Royal Car Wash sites in the Rochester and Buffalo markets from the Daniele family of Rochester. Now, they’re adding local car wash sites.

GO Car Wash was drawn to how the local sites operated, from the buildings and the company culture to the brand’s interactions with the community, according to Ron Deimling, GO Car Wash vice president of customer experience and marketing.