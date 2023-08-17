Elmwood Village Indian fusion eatery Parivaar to close

Rathod opened the restaurant Nov. 16 at the former Acropolis OPA site, which occupied the site for 40 years before closing in early 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Indian fusion restaurant on Elmwood Avenue will close in late September just shy of its one-year anniversary.

Priya Rathod says the decision to close Parivaar at 708 Elmwood Ave. wasn’t made lightly. She says she’s been struggling with a leg injury that isn’t healing properly because she’s on her feet constantly cooking at her restaurant.

“This decision was made for my health,” she said. “I just turned 30. I don’t want a hip surgery, and as someone who truly loves Elmwood Village, if I can’t do the best I can, I want to find someone to go there that will thrive.”