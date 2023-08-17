x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business

Elmwood Village Indian fusion eatery Parivaar to close

Rathod opened the restaurant Nov. 16 at the former Acropolis OPA site, which occupied the site for 40 years before closing in early 2021.
Credit: Google Earth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Indian fusion restaurant on Elmwood Avenue will close in late September just shy of its one-year anniversary.

Priya Rathod says the decision to close Parivaar at 708 Elmwood Ave. wasn’t made lightly. She says she’s been struggling with a leg injury that isn’t healing properly because she’s on her feet constantly cooking at her restaurant.

“This decision was made for my health,” she said. “I just turned 30. I don’t want a hip surgery, and as someone who truly loves Elmwood Village, if I can’t do the best I can, I want to find someone to go there that will thrive.”

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Concern over plans to bring Costco to Amherst

Before You Leave, Check This Out