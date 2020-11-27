Ellicottville Brewing Company opens new Mexican restaurant

It's serving up authentic street-style tacos while selling and showcasing beer, wine and spirits from all across New York State.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has spent a lot of time talking about the struggles of small businesses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly restaurants, so you may wonder why anyone would decide now is the time to open a new one.

Ellicottville Brewing Company recently answered that question of why with a hearty "why not?"

Ellicottville Brewing Company Tap and Bottle and Taqueria is near the company's main location in Ellicottville.

It's serving up authentic Mexican street-style tacos while selling and showcasing beer, wine and spirits from all across New York State.

They were able to lean on their already established staff and businesses to bring something new to town's food scene.

"I hate the can't attitude," Ellicottville Brewing Company general manager Topper Clemons recently told 2 On Your Side. "You know, it's just not my vocabulary. I don't think it's in our vocabulary as a team here. We're trying to figure out how we can do it, how we can make it happen, so that's what we're about, and that's what we're going to continue to be about."

"I have to explain a lot of words on the menu, which is kind of fun. So they're learning about that, and we're also exploring new beers together from all over the state, so it's fun, it's a learning experience for everybody."

There are already plans for an expanded outdoor beer garden for summertime.

Ellicottville Brewing Company Tap and Bottle and Taqueria is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.