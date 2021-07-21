For now, Ellicottville Brewing backs off on plans to take over Labatt Brew House site

The unavailability of labor was a big enough concern to kill the deal, at least for now.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Citing a poor environment to be in hospitality, the owner of Ellicottville Brewing Co. is holding back on plans to open a downtown Buffalo site at the Labatt Brew House/Draft Room.

Peter Kreinheder, founder/president at EBC, says he was in talks last month to take over the space in Buffalo’s Cobblestone District at 79 Perry Street, the former Temp Fabrication/Peerless Fabrication building redeveloped by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which has remained closed since the pandemic shutdown last year.

The unavailability of labor was a big enough concern to kill the deal, he said, at least for now.

To read the full article, visit Buffalo Business First's website by clicking here.