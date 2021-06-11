Eat Off Art opens new popup retail space in downtown Buffalo

On Fridays and Saturdays this month and in December, you can check out Eat Off Art at their retail location on Ellicott Street, near Chippewa Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new pop-up retail space, featuring work from Edreys and Alexa Wajed, has opened for the next two months on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo.

On Fridays and Saturdays this month and in December, you can check out Eat Off Art at their retail location on Ellicott, near Chippewa Street. The effort is all about making sure artists aren't considered starving, but thriving.

Edreys is a muralist, and his work can be seen all around Buffalo. Alexa is also an artist and creates jewelry.

At the pop-up site, you will find local entrepreneurs, artists and others.

"Our products are handmade, and they're accessible. They're not waiting to ship somewhere, waiting to clear customs. They're here," Alexa said.

The Eat off Art website features T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jewelry, art prints, and more.

"There is a particular kind of energy around the Eat Off Art brand, for sure. It is about uplifting inspiration and entrepreneurship; largely entrepreneurship, because small business runs quite a bit, dictates quite a bit," added Edreys.

You can see more and learn more about Eat Off Art on a future episode of commUNITY, with Claudine Ewing and Pete Gallivan.

This past summer, dozens of brightly decorated mailboxes popped up in neighborhoods in Buffalo's East Side as part public art project and part suggestion box system for the community.