Eastern Hills Mall redevelopment is growing

Uniland Development plans to add more residential housing and shares a timeline for when construction could begin.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A transformative project in Clarence is expanding even more.

You may remember the proposal to redevelop the Eastern Hills Mall into a mixed-use town center. There will be a combination of retail and residential units on the 110-acre property.

Now the Clarence Town Supervisor tells 2 On Your Side that developer Uniland is increasing the number of housing units from just under 1,000 to over 1,400. Uniland is doing this to meet the demand for housing in the area.

"Uniland has found from existing living centers throughout the county, that they think that mostly once they get these established, that they wish they had more living opportunities for people. So Uniland is upping the density of people living on the property" says Patrick Casilio, the Town of Clarence supervisor.

The Eastern Hills Mall project was an agenda item during a recent Town of Clarence board meeting. The project will be revisited at an upcoming Planning Board meeting, but that date is still to be determined.

2 On Your Side reached out to Uniland after the board meeting to get an update on the project. Ryan Weisz, Uniland's senior marketing manager, shared the following statement with us on the expanded residential component.

"As we progress through the concept plan approval process, we continue to adjust the redevelopment plan to meet the needs of the Town of Clarence, the property’s neighbors, the community, and Western New York residents overall. As we see both nationally and locally, there is strong demand for contemporary housing options. We believe the residential aspect is vital to creating a vibrant, walkable, mixed-use destination."

If the new plans are approved, phase one of this anticipated 10-plus-year redevelopment could begin some time next year. A new environmental review will need to be done, including deciding if appropriate sewer lines will need to be installed under Transit Road.

Uniland's Weisz says Phase 1 of redevelopment is about "Creating the Heart," which will define the experience of being at the new town center.