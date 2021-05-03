Broadway Market set to begin annual Easter season on Saturday

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for early Easter shoppers, featuring all of your favorite holiday traditions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Easter season begins on Saturday at the Broadway Market, which will hold a special kick-off celebration.

If you can't go Saturday, those vendors will be out at the same time next Saturday. They will be there every day beginning March 20, leading up to the holiday.

When you go, don't forget to bring and wear your mask.