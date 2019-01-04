BUFFALO, N.Y. — Duff’s Famous Wings is looking to open its first restaurant in the City of Buffalo while negotiating with Sinatra & Co. for an Elmwood Village location.

Duff’s is eyeing the former Casa di Pizza restaurant at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Hodge Street. The deal needs approval from the Buffalo Planning Board and a review of the costs, said Kirk Feather, Duff’s vice president of franchises and partner in two of its local eateries.

The planning board may consider a special use permit for Duff’s when it meets on April 8. You can see the full list on Buffalo Business First's website.

