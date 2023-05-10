D&R Depot for sale in Le Roy: 'I've only had that job forever'

While continuing to operate the business, the couple is working with AMD Business Brokers in Rochester to find a new owner, with an asking price of $350,000.

LEROY, N.Y. — After 30-plus years at D&R Depot in the Village of LeRoy, owner Sean Valdes has decided it’s time to put the business and building on the market. But it’s not because the business is struggling.

Valdes was in high school when he started working at the restaurant at 63 Lake St. in the early 1990s as a dishwasher. That’s where he met his wife, Jennifer, who also started as a dishwasher and is now head chef. About 25 years ago, the couple bought the business, where both of their teenage daughters have worked since the start of the pandemic.

“I’ve only had that job forever,” Sean says. “I want to do something totally different, to see what else is out there. My wife wants to go back to school and become a physical therapy assistant.”