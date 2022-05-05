Starbucks store goes on 1-day strike in downtown Buffalo

Employees at the downtown Starbucks at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street went on strike on Thursday. The store says it will be back open Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you tried to get coffee from the Starbucks downtown at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street, you weren't able to Thursday.

Employees there were outside on strike. That Starbucks is one of the many locations that recently voted to unionize.

But on Wednesday, after a series of meetings with workers, the company's CEO announced that $200 million would be used on worker pay and training, but not at the stores that voted to unionize.

Instead, the CEO said those stores should negotiate their own contracts with Starbucks.

Starbucks released a statement to 2 On Your Side, saying "We fully disagree with the mischaracterizations, baseless accusations, and the falsehoods presented in their letter."

The store says it will be back open Friday.