The Police will have 92 studio and 38 one-bedroom units. The basement will be renovated into an 84-space indoor parking ramp for tenants.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Police will welcome its first tenants in July.

Douglas Jemal bought the former Buffalo Police Department headquarters building at 74 Franklin St. for $3.05 million from the City of Buffalo in June 2019. His vision was to recreate the five-story, 104,082-square-foot, 85-year-old structure into a 130-unit apartment building.

“I’ve already got a 50-person waiting list,” Jemal said.