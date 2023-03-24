Jemal adds more apartments to Elmwood-Bidwell development as costs rise

The expected cost of the project at 976 Elmwood Ave. rose from $15 million to $25 million due to rising construction costs and the cost of stabilizing the building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of apartments in developer Douglas Jemal's planned Elmwood Avenue-Bidwell Parkway project has increased — and so has the project's price tag.

The expected cost of the project at 976 Elmwood Ave. rose from $15 million to $25 million due to rising construction costs and the cost of stabilizing the building.

The project, which involves a series of buildings along Elmwood Avenue, will still move ahead, Jemal said. "I believe in Buffalo and this project," he said.

The biggest design change is increasing part of the project from four stories to five and, in the process, taking the building from 34 apartments to 48.

