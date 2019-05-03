JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown's seen a boost in tourism ever since the opening of the National Comedy Center, and now one of the places those folks stay is celebrating a big face lift.

The DoubleTree by Hilton just had its grand opening Tuesday after $19 million in renovations to what used to be the Ramada there.

Besides all the upgrades to rooms and facilities, there's a new restaurant and tavern there called Pearl City Hops.

